Ask Sam: Winston-Salem Journal

Low-cost dental clinic options

Q: I know a young lady who lost a front tooth during an assault about a year ago. She has no insurance. Is there any place she can go, a dental clinic or dentist, to have the problem fixed at a reasonable cost?

Answer: The N.C. Dental Society has several free “Missions of Mercy” clinics around the state each year to help people in need of dental work such as fillings, cleanings, extractions, denture repairs and creating partials to replace front teeth. They are current working on their schedule for 2019. Once that has been announced, it will be online at www.ncdental.org/MOMclinics.

People with urgent needs who can’t wait for one of those clinics should contact a Safety Net clinic in their area. In Forsyth County, they list the Cleveland Avenue Dental Center of the Forsyth County Health Department at 336-703-3090 or www.co.forsyth.nc.us/PublicHealth/cleveland_dental.aspx; or the Community Care Center at 336-723-7904 or www.cccforsyth.org.

The Rescue Mission Dental Clinic is also listed among Safety Net Clinics in Forsyth County. They do simple extractions only, and clinics are held from 6:30 to 9 a.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month on a first-come, first served basis.

People in other counties can find their nearest Safety Net clinics at www.ncdhhs.gov/dph/oralhealth/services/safetynetclinics.htm.

Another possibility in the area is the Davidson County branch of the ECU School of Dental Medicine Community Service Learning Center, which offers “comprehensive general dental services for adults, children and special needs patients.” Their clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can call for information and find out more about their fees at 336-236-0165.

The N.C. Department of Public Safety’s Crime Victim Compensation fund, “reimburses citizens who suffer medical expenses and lost wages as a result of being an innocent victim of a crime committed in North Carolina.” You can find information, including frequently asked questions, claim forms and more details, at www.ncdps.gov/dps-services/victim-services/crime-victim-compensation.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/ask_sam/ask-sam-low-cost-dental-clinics/article_1980c0b5-64da-5d89-8ec5-c4abdc64766a.html