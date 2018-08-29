Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Low-cost dental clinic options

Low-cost dental clinic options

Verne HillAug 29, 2018Comments Off on Low-cost dental clinic options

Like

Ask Sam: Winston-Salem Journal

Low-cost dental clinic options

Q: I know a young lady who lost a front tooth during an assault about a year ago. She has no insurance. Is there any place she can go, a dental clinic or dentist, to have the problem fixed at a reasonable cost?

 

Answer:    The N.C. Dental Society has several free “Missions of Mercy” clinics around the state each year to help people in need of dental work such as fillings, cleanings, extractions, denture repairs and creating partials to replace front teeth. They are current working on their schedule for 2019. Once that has been announced, it will be online at www.ncdental.org/MOMclinics.

 

People with urgent needs who can’t wait for one of those clinics should contact a Safety Net clinic in their area. In Forsyth County, they list the Cleveland Avenue Dental Center of the Forsyth County Health Department at 336-703-3090 or www.co.forsyth.nc.us/PublicHealth/cleveland_dental.aspx; or the Community Care Center at 336-723-7904 or www.cccforsyth.org.

 

The Rescue Mission Dental Clinic is also listed among Safety Net Clinics in Forsyth County. They do simple extractions only, and clinics are held from 6:30 to 9 a.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month on a first-come, first served basis.

People in other counties can find their nearest Safety Net clinics at www.ncdhhs.gov/dph/oralhealth/services/safetynetclinics.htm.

 

Another possibility in the area is the Davidson County branch of the ECU School of Dental Medicine Community Service Learning Center, which offers “comprehensive general dental services for adults, children and special needs patients.” Their clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can call for information and find out more about their fees at 336-236-0165.

 

The N.C. Department of Public Safety’s Crime Victim Compensation fund, “reimburses citizens who suffer medical expenses and lost wages as a result of being an innocent victim of a crime committed in North Carolina.” You can find information, including frequently asked questions, claim forms and more details, at www.ncdps.gov/dps-services/victim-services/crime-victim-compensation.

 

https://www.journalnow.com/news/ask_sam/ask-sam-low-cost-dental-clinics/article_1980c0b5-64da-5d89-8ec5-c4abdc64766a.html

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostInternational Overdose Awareness Events planned
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Wednesday Word

Tonia CornettAug 29, 2018

International Overdose Awareness Events planned

Verne HillAug 29, 2018

Wednesday News, August 29, 2018

Verne HillAug 29, 2018

Community Events

Jul
15
Sun
all-day Upward Flag Football & Cheerlead... @ Oak View Baptist Church (High Point)
Upward Flag Football & Cheerlead... @ Oak View Baptist Church (High Point)
Jul 15 – Sep 6 all-day
The Upward Flag Football & Cheerleading is a Christ-centered league designed for boys & girls (Kindergarten – 6th Grade). Games are played on Saturdays beginning Sept 22 For more info: (336) 841-6511 http://www.oakview.net/upward    [...]
Aug
1
Wed
all-day WBFJ “Heavenly Cake” Contest
WBFJ “Heavenly Cake” Contest
Aug 1 – Sep 1 all-day
WBFJ encourages you to fix your favorite “heavenly cake” and enter it in this year’s Dixie Classic Fair! Enter on-line or download an entry form at http://www.wbfj.fm Contest entry deadline: September 1, 2018 New for 2018:[...]
Sep
1
Sat
8:00 am Yard Sale @ Fairview Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Yard Sale @ Fairview Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Sep 1 @ 8:00 am – 1:00 pm
Proceeds: Mission Projects 336.768.5629
9:00 am REFIT: Dance Class @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
REFIT: Dance Class @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
Sep 1 @ 9:00 am – 10:00 am
Refit is a FREE fitness class designed for women and men of all ages & fitness levels and is held every Saturday morning! 336.595.8101
10:00 am REFIT: Dance Class @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
REFIT: Dance Class @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Sep 1 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
REFIT® combines several elements of fitness into one power-packed hour. While the focus is structured around CardioDance movements, toning and flexibility, strength training and stretching are also incorporated into the REFIT workout. The workout formula[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes