LoveLife: Singing Carols for LIFE…

Verne HillDec 19, 2019

Love Life: There is a unique opportunity to shine the light of Jesus this coming Friday in Winston-Salem and this Saturday in Greensboro.

Pro Life believers will be singing Christmas Carols and praying at local abortion centers in both cities. Details include…https://www.lovelife.org/

Friday in Winston-Salem, (Dec 20) at 11am

Where: Planned Parenthood, 3000 Maplewood Ave Winston-Salem

Saturday in Greensboro, (Dec 21) at 9am

Where: Women’s Choice, 2425 Randleman Rd, Greensboro

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
