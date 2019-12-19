LoveLife: Singing Carols for LIFE…

Love Life: There is a unique opportunity to shine the light of Jesus this coming Friday in Winston-Salem and this Saturday in Greensboro.

Pro Life believers will be singing Christmas Carols and praying at local abortion centers in both cities. Details include…https://www.lovelife.org/

Friday in Winston-Salem, (Dec 20) at 11am

Where: Planned Parenthood, 3000 Maplewood Ave Winston-Salem

Saturday in Greensboro, (Dec 21) at 9am

Where: Women’s Choice, 2425 Randleman Rd, Greensboro