Love Life: There is a unique opportunity to shine the light of Jesus this coming Friday in Winston-Salem and this Saturday in Greensboro.
Pro Life believers will be singing Christmas Carols and praying at local abortion centers in both cities. Details include…https://www.lovelife.org/
Friday in Winston-Salem, (Dec 20) at 11am
Where: Planned Parenthood, 3000 Maplewood Ave Winston-Salem
Saturday in Greensboro, (Dec 21) at 9am
Where: Women’s Choice, 2425 Randleman Rd, Greensboro
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- S@5: WBFJ Christmas Blessings 2019 - December 19, 2019
- Health: The Benefits of a Smile - December 19, 2019
- LoveLife: Singing Carols for LIFE… - December 19, 2019