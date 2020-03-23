Love Out Loud: Volunteers needed…

Love Out Loud (Winston-Salem) is working with nonprofit, church, business and city partners to ‘safely’ help those in need in our local communities.

Example: Love Out Loud is working with Ministers Conference of Winston Salem, Second Harvest Food Bank and many additional partners to begin distributing dinner meals at (9) community churches and organizations five days a week beginning this afternoon (March 23).

How can I help? https://volunteer.loveoutloudws.com/covid/

Health Protocol for Volunteers https://volunteer.loveoutloudws.com/covid/volunteer/

COVID-19 Local Dinner Food Distribution beginning Monday, March 23, 2020

https://volunteer.loveoutloudws.com/need/?need_id=508767&need_init_id=3011

NOTE: If you think you have been exposed to COVID‑19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider.