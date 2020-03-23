Love Out Loud: Volunteers needed…

Love Out Loud (Winston-Salem) is working with nonprofit, church, business and city partners to ‘safely’ help those in need in our local communities.
Example: Love Out Loud is working with Ministers Conference of Winston Salem, Second Harvest Food Bank and many additional partners to begin distributing dinner meals at (9) community churches and organizations five days a week beginning this afternoon (March 23).
How can I help? https://volunteer.loveoutloudws.com/covid/
Health Protocol for Volunteers https://volunteer.loveoutloudws.com/covid/volunteer/
COVID-19 Local Dinner Food Distribution beginning Monday, March 23, 2020
https://volunteer.loveoutloudws.com/need/?need_id=508767&need_init_id=3011
NOTE: If you think you have been exposed to COVID‑19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider.
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Clark Howard: Prioritizing Your Bills during COVID-19 - March 24, 2020
- Easter Sunrise Service at Old Salem ‘livestream only’ - March 24, 2020
- “I STILL BELIEVE” leaves Box Office to Video on Demand - March 24, 2020