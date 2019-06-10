What should you do if you realize that you’re lost in the woods?
If you aren’t sure where you are – stop moving!
Any additional traveling you do might just put you deeper into the woods and farther from any chance of rescue. Taking a moment to take stock can save you from wasting a lot of energy you’ll need to use in order to survive. Ask yourself these questions:
- Where do I think I am?
- What do I have with me?
- What’s available around me?
- What’s the weather like?
- How long will it be until they realize I’m lost?
- What kind of condition am I in?
Bottom Line: The answers to those questions will help you formulate a plan to survive.
SOURCE: Off The Grid News www.offthegridnews.com/extreme-survival/lost-in-the-woods-heres-what-to-do/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Tuesday News, June 11, 2019 - June 11, 2019
- Job opportunities in the Triad - June 10, 2019
- Lost in the woods? Do THIS first… - June 10, 2019