Lost in the woods? Do THIS first…

What should you do if you realize that you’re lost in the woods?

If you aren’t sure where you are – stop moving!

Any additional traveling you do might just put you deeper into the woods and farther from any chance of rescue. Taking a moment to take stock can save you from wasting a lot of energy you’ll need to use in order to survive. Ask yourself these questions:

Where do I think I am?

What do I have with me?

What’s available around me?

What’s the weather like?

How long will it be until they realize I’m lost?

What kind of condition am I in?

Bottom Line: The answers to those questions will help you formulate a plan to survive.