Loss of Smell from Covid

Did you lose your sense of smell from Covid-19?

You’re not alone…

An estimated 1.6 million people in the US who had Covid-19 have lost or had a change in their sense of smell that has lasted for more than 6 months.

A new study suggests most people recover their sense of smell eventually, but some may never regain it.

Some long Covid clinics have been offering a kind of physical therapy for the nose and re-training people’s sense of smell by exposing them to certain odors so they can try and relearn them. Studies show this can work for some people, but not everyone.

*The research published in JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery https://www.bmj.com/content/373/bmj.n1080

