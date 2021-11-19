Loss of Smell from Covid

Did you lose your sense of smell from Covid-19?
You’re not alone…
An estimated 1.6 million people in the US who had Covid-19 have lost or had a change in their sense of smell that has lasted for more than 6 months.
A new study suggests most people recover their sense of smell eventually, but some may never regain it.
Some long Covid clinics have been offering a kind of physical therapy for the nose and re-training people’s sense of smell by exposing them to certain odors so they can try and relearn them. Studies show this can work for some people, but not everyone.
*The research published in JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery https://www.bmj.com/content/373/bmj.n1080
https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/18/health/covid-loss-of-smell-wellness/index.html
