Lord, Help Me Love You the Way My Dog Loves Me

Tami RumfeltMar 15, 2010 1

I think you can learn a lot about yourself and your relationship with God by observing your dog. I’m not the only one who feels this way. The Bellamy Brothers have a song called “Lord, help me be the man my dog thinks I am.” As any dog lover will tell you, in a dog’s eyes, you are perfect, just the way you are.

As I was enjoying some quality time with our dog, Coco, the other day, she inspired me in a different way. I realized that I need to strive to love and delight in the Lord with the depth and enthusiasm that she loves and delights in me.

For example, when I leave the house each day, she looks out our son’s bedroom window to watch me as I get in the car and drive away. She looks so sad! And, when I come home, she is already there at the door to greet me, panting, howling and wagging her tail, with excitement because I have returned and we’ve been reunited. Now, imagine if we all got that excited about our time with God?

My dog expects very little from me. I provide her with the basics… shelter, food, water and somewhat regular trips outside to use the bathroom. I have earned her complete adoration by simply rescuing her from the pound and taking care of her daily needs. And, when I do a little something extra…like give her a scrap of leftover steak, take her for a long walk or scratchher belly…no words are needed for her to express her appreciation…it’s written all over her face. It’s so easy to make her happy! I wish I was so easily and thoroughly satisfied by God’s provision of my daily bread, and so appreciative of all the extra blessings that come my way!

Yes, I could learn a lot from my pup…she models the kind of admiration described in Psalm 37:4-. Delight yourself in the LORD and he will give you the desires of your heart.

So, if the Bellamy Brothers don’t mind, I think I’m going to write my own country song, and I’m gonna call it “Lord, Help Me Love You the Way My Dog Loves Me”.

