Looking for a second date? Order the Fried Chicken…

Have you ever been self-conscious about what to order at a restaurant during the first date? Maybe you’re worried you’ll look bad chewing with your mouth full, or that your date will think you have bad taste. Well, put your mind at ease: A new study has discovered that the perfect first date food is fried chicken.

The new survey, conducted by the dating app Hinge asked 8,000 of their members living in five U.S. cities to describe what kinds of first dates lead to a second try. Surprising menu choice?

-Fried chicken is most likely to get you that second date.

-15% of people said grabbing a slice of pizza would likely to lead to further outings.

-In New York City and Los Angeles for instance, most people want to go to a movie or a show on the first date, but in Boston and Chicago, singles prefer an outing to the park.

Source: Southern Living https://goo.gl/0V8Nzk