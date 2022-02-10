Looking for a new job? Here are a few opportunities…

Career Fair happening TODAY (Feb 10) from 10am to 2pm at Hanes Mall, lower level near Belk. Employers from around the Triad (including FedEx Ground, the Budd Group, UNIFI and more) will be on-site to accept applications and answer questions. Hosted by Southeast Career Center. https://southeastcareercenter.com/
Guilford County Sheriff’s Department is hiring in Forsyth County? A job fair is planned at Hanes Hosiery Community Center on Reynolds Blvd. in Winston-Salem TODAY (FEB 10) from 10am to 2pm.
NOTE: Before attending the job fair and talking with recruiters from the Sheriff’s Department, all potential applicants are asked to visit the department’s website – at www.gcsonc.com to read through the minimum employment qualifications, benefits and starting salaries for the positions.
Carowinds needs lots of seasonal employees.
Approximately 2,000 seasonal associates are needed, with hourly wages starting at $15 an hour. Job opportunities are available in all areas of the park. Carowinds offers flexible schedules and many perks including free admission to any Cedar Fair park.
To apply, please visit www.jobs.cedarfair.com/Carowinds
*Carowinds officially opens on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
