Longtime voting location moving in Midway

Verne HillJun 06, 2019Comments Off on Longtime voting location moving in Midway

The Davidson County Board of Elections voted Tuesday morning to move Midway’s voting location for Election Day from the Midway Fire Department to Midway United Methodist Church.  The switch came after Midway Fire Department officials voiced concerns about an increased call volume and a lack of parking at the fire department.  The church will first be used in November for the Town of Midway’s municipal election. Voting will take place in the church’s conference center. The board of elections will not pay any rent to use the facility, which is the same arrangement it had at Midway Fire Department.

As of now, early voting in Midway will remain at the fire department. Early voting happens in February ahead of the 2020 primary.

Note: The board of elections is also looking at the possibility of moving to Midway UMC as an early voting location, as well. According to Jon Myers, a member of the board of elections, Midway UMC’s conference center can’t be used as an early voting location because the frequency would interrupt the church’s use of the building. However, Midway UMC does have another room available for early voting, but it still requires renovations and internet access before it’s ready for use. Myers said the board plans to wait until renovations are finished before it decides whether to move early voting into the room. The room would not be needed for early voting until February ahead of the 2020 primary, but the board must alert registered voters 45 days in advance of Election Day of any change in location.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/20190604/board-approves-midway-umc-as-voting-site-for-election-day

 

 

Previous PostThe Tucker Greater Vision Outreach Ministry in Thomasville
