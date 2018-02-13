Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Longtime pastor of Gospel Light Baptist Church in Walkertown passes

Longtime pastor of Gospel Light Baptist Church in Walkertown passes

Verne HillFeb 13, 2018Comments Off on Longtime pastor of Gospel Light Baptist Church in Walkertown passes

Like

‘Brother Bobby’ was 86 years young. Prayers for the family and church family…

Pastor Bobby Robertson, longtime pastor of Gospel Light Baptist Church in Walkertown passed away on Tuesday after declining health.     http://www.glbcs.org/church_site_027.htm

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Gospel Light Baptist Church, GLBC Bus Ministry, or Gospel Light Christian School in Walkertown.
Details  http://www.glbcs.org/

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostTuesday News, FEB 13, 2018
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Valentine’s Day Restaurant Specials 2018

Verne HillFeb 13, 2018

Tuesday News, FEB 13, 2018

Verne HillFeb 13, 2018

5 Christian Athletes to Watch in the 2018 Winter Olympics

Verne HillFeb 13, 2018

Community Events

Feb
13
Tue
all-day Baby Bottle Campaign!!
Baby Bottle Campaign!!
Feb 13 all-day
Salem Pregnancy Care Center & Chick-fil-A encourage you to collect your loose change!! Baby bottles can be picked up and dropped off at Chick-fil-A restaurants in Forsyth County through February 28, 2018 Everyone who drops[...]
6:00 pm Senior Pastors & Spouses Valenti... @ Lexi's Place (Lexington)
Senior Pastors & Spouses Valenti... @ Lexi's Place (Lexington)
Feb 13 @ 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm
The evening will include fine dining, entertainment, & fellowship to the first 25 Senior Pastors and their wives who register! This is a FREE event, however registration is required. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/energize-ministries-annual-valentines-dinner-tickets-41888136544  800.477.3583 Presented by Energize Ministries
6:30 pm Dr. Gary & Karolyn Chapman @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Dr. Gary & Karolyn Chapman @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Feb 13 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
This is for engaged or newly married couples – dinner included Topic: “Things I Wished I’d Known Before We Got Married” Tickets: $40.00 (per couple) 336.714.5424  / http://www.calvarynow.com/marriage  
6:30 pm GriefShare @ Union Grove Baptist Church (Lexington)
GriefShare @ Union Grove Baptist Church (Lexington)
Feb 13 @ 6:30 pm – 8:15 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week video series and support group for anyone experiencing the loss of a loved one. Registration: $15.00 (per person) 336.764-2103 http://www.ugbconline.com/    
7:00 pm DivorceCare @ Lawndale Baptist Church (Greensboro)
DivorceCare @ Lawndale Baptist Church (Greensboro)
Feb 13 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
DivorceCare is a 13-week video seminar & support group for anyone going through a separation or divorce. Registration: $15.00 (per person) /  (336) 288.3824  x310 Childcare Available
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes