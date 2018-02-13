Longtime pastor of Gospel Light Baptist Church in Walkertown passes

‘Brother Bobby’ was 86 years young. Prayers for the family and church family…
Pastor Bobby Robertson, longtime pastor of Gospel Light Baptist Church in Walkertown passed away on Tuesday after declining health. http://www.glbcs.org/church_site_027.htm
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Gospel Light Baptist Church, GLBC Bus Ministry, or Gospel Light Christian School in Walkertown.
Details http://www.glbcs.org/
