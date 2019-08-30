Longtime host of “20 The Countdown Magazine” says goodbye…

JON RIVERS the long-time host of “20 THE COUNTDOWN MAGAZINE” has decided to retire.
The new host of “20, THE COUNTDOWN” will be WILLIAM RYAN III. Jon Rivers launched the weekly Christian countdown show 35 years ago.
https://www.20thecountdownmagazine.com/featured/jon-rivers-announces-retirement-next-host-of-20-the-countdown-magazine/
