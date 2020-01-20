Long time televangelist Jack Van Impe passed away on Saturday at the age of 88. In a statement, Jack Van Impe Ministries International wrote:
The beloved Dr. Jack Van Impe was welcomed into Heaven by His blessed Savior and Lord who he had so faithfully served in ministry for over 70 years.
Please pray for his beloved wife and lifelong ministry partner Rexella and their families as they grieve this immense loss. Also pray for wisdom as she and the Board lead the ministry in the days ahead… https://www.charismanews.com/us/79595-jack-van-impe-dies-at-88
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Wednesday is Sanctity of Human Life Day (January 22, 2020) - January 21, 2020
- Health: Clean your mobile phone! - January 21, 2020
- Blank? Those chalky ‘candy hearts’ are back for Valentine’s - January 21, 2020