Long time televangelist Jack Van Impe passed away on Saturday at the age of 88. In a statement, Jack Van Impe Ministries International wrote:

The beloved Dr. Jack Van Impe was welcomed into Heaven by His blessed Savior and Lord who he had so faithfully served in ministry for over 70 years.

Please pray for his beloved wife and lifelong ministry partner Rexella and their families as they grieve this immense loss. Also pray for wisdom as she and the Board lead the ministry in the days ahead… https://www.charismanews.com/us/79595-jack-van-impe-dies-at-88