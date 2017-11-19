How long should I keep those holiday leftovers?

Packaged foods tend to last a big longer than those suggested dates.
Cooked food leftovers can usually stay in the fridge for only three or four days. And if you want to put food in the freezer, it will last indefinitely, but at some point it will start to lose flavor. Of course, if something smells off or looks funny, you shouldn’t eat it.
Eat turkey leftovers within 3 to 4 days…
Casseroles and mashed potatoes 3 to 5 days…
Reminder: Refrigerate within 2 hours of serving.
More info on the government’s food safety site StillTasty.com. (News Blog) http://www.cnn.com/2015/11/25/health/leftovers-eat-it-or-chuck-it/index.html
Verne Hill
