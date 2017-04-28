Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Locate a ‘strawberry farm’ near you
strawberries

Locate a ‘strawberry farm’ near you

Verne HillApr 28, 2017Comments Off on Locate a ‘strawberry farm’ near you

Like

The NC Strawberry Association is a non-profit working to promote strawberry production and marketing. Our mission is to be a voice for strawberry growers at the state and national level.    www.NCStrawberry.com

Locate a ‘strawberry farm’ near you   https://goo.gl/Ffpcyc 

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostMandisa: Depression almost took my life
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

170426_gma_mandisa_int2_0821_12x5_1600

Mandisa: Depression almost took my life

Verne HillApr 28, 2017

skippys-vert-80215

Former owner of ‘Skippy’s Hot Dogs’ passes…

Verne HillApr 28, 2017

51n2T9jsuYL._SX342_QL70_

“Fix Your Family” with Dr Mike Simpson and Susan Meny

Verne HillApr 28, 2017

Community Events

Apr
28
Fri
all-day “Radiant” Girls Retreat @ Victory Mountain Camp (Sophia)
“Radiant” Girls Retreat @ Victory Mountain Camp (Sophia)
Apr 28 – Apr 30 all-day
The “Radiant” Girls Retreat is an annual weekend-long retreat for girls in middle school and high school. Our desire is for girls to grow in their relationship with Jesus and with others. “Radiant” is filled with[...]
all-day Christian Mime Conference @ Winston-Salem Fairgrounds & Annex (Winston-Salem)
Christian Mime Conference @ Winston-Salem Fairgrounds & Annex (Winston-Salem)
Apr 28 all-day
Over 60 ministries from 30 states will perform in the largest mime conference in the country! Scholarships & Internships available Registration: $45 – $70 (per person) http://www.wsfairgrounds.com 919.342.8222 Schedule: Thursday 9-3 – Mini Dance, Mime,[...]
all-day Christian Singles Ministry @ Lewisville Baptist Church (Lewisville)
Christian Singles Ministry @ Lewisville Baptist Church (Lewisville)
Apr 28 all-day
Lewisville Baptist Church is forming a Regional Singles Ministry. If you are single and would like to be a part of the developmental team, please contact Mike at…336.354.7396mike@mikejbaron.com 
7:00 pm Jesus Culture / Lauren Daigle @ PNC Arena (Raleigh)
Jesus Culture / Lauren Daigle @ PNC Arena (Raleigh)
Apr 28 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Special Guests: Elevation Worship & Steven Furtick Tickets: $21.95 – $29.95 (per person)  /  $19.95 – $24.95 (group 10+) $33.95 (day of concert – per person)  /  $29.95 (day of concert – group 10+) http://www.outcrytour.com[...]
7:00 pm The Protest @ The River Church (Midway Community)
The Protest @ The River Church (Midway Community)
Apr 28 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Special Musical Guest: Forever At Last & Relentless Flood Theme: “Amped Up” The concert is FREE  /  336.341.8636 Presented by D13 Live Music Events & The River Church

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes