The NC Strawberry Association is a non-profit working to promote strawberry production and marketing. Our mission is to be a voice for strawberry growers at the state and national level. www.NCStrawberry.com
Locate a ‘strawberry farm’ near you https://goo.gl/Ffpcyc
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Mandisa: Depression almost took my life - April 28, 2017
- Locate a ‘strawberry farm’ near you - April 28, 2017
- Former owner of ‘Skippy’s Hot Dogs’ passes… - April 28, 2017