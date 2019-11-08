Veterans Day is coming up this Monday, November 11, 2019. And there are happenings all weekend long including Monday…
Saturday, NOV 09
The Winston-Salem Veterans Day parade will be at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The parade will run along Fourth Street to Liberty Street and end at Corpening Plaza.
Sunday, NOV 10
Wake Forest University – Salute to Veterans basketball games
Sunday, men’s game at 2 p.m.; women’s game at 5 p.m.
Free to veterans, active military and first responders.
Pick-up tickets 60 minutes prior to game time at the Salute to Veterans table.
Monday, NOV 11
Carolina Field of Honor at Triad Park in Kernersville
*Veterans Day program at 11am.
The ceremony will feature a Marine Color Guard, bagpipes, special music, the laying of the wreath, taps and other commemorative activities to honor all those who serve our country – past and present.
Veterans Day Parade
Monday afternoon at 4pm along Main Street in Uptown Lexington
The Parade will begin near Lexington Senior High and travel South on Main Street.
K&W Cafeterias
Complimentary meal for ALL veterans, active duty and military personnel
From 11 a.m. to closing on Monday.
Military ID or proof of military service will be required.
The meal includes choice of entrée, two vegetables, and bread.
Every guest will also receive a $5 off voucher (off future purchase of $20 or more). https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/veterans-day-observances-changes/
Deals and Freebies…
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Local Veterans Day happenings… - November 8, 2019
- ABS: FREE Bibles and the Kanye connection… - November 8, 2019
- S@5: Crisis Control Ministry - November 8, 2019