Local Veterans Day happenings…

Veterans Day is coming up this Monday, November 11, 2019. And there are happenings all weekend long including Monday…

Saturday, NOV 09

The Winston-Salem Veterans Day parade will be at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The parade will run along Fourth Street to Liberty Street and end at Corpening Plaza.

Sunday, NOV 10

Wake Forest University – Salute to Veterans basketball games

Sunday, men’s game at 2 p.m.; women’s game at 5 p.m.

Free to veterans, active military and first responders.

Pick-up tickets 60 minutes prior to game time at the Salute to Veterans table.

Monday, NOV 11

Carolina Field of Honor at Triad Park in Kernersville

*Veterans Day program at 11am.

The ceremony will feature a Marine Color Guard, bagpipes, special music, the laying of the wreath, taps and other commemorative activities to honor all those who serve our country – past and present.

Veterans Day Parade

Monday afternoon at 4pm along Main Street in Uptown Lexington

The Parade will begin near Lexington Senior High and travel South on Main Street.

K&W Cafeterias

Complimentary meal for ALL veterans, active duty and military personnel

From 11 a.m. to closing on Monday.

Military ID or proof of military service will be required.

The meal includes choice of entrée, two vegetables, and bread.

The meal includes choice of entrée, two vegetables, and bread.

Every guest will also receive a $5 off voucher (off future purchase of $20 or more).

Deals and Freebies…