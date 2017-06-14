Local Veterans Coffee event this Thursday

Location: PDQ Restaurant off Stratford Road. 8:30 – 10:30am
The next Veterans Coffee will be this Thursday (June 15) in Winston-Salem
Contact: Don Timmons (336) 331-1309
These events are hosted by Hospice and Palliative Care Center (of Forsyth) and Rowan Hospice and palliative Care.
