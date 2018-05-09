Search
Local tornado survivors can now apply for FEMA assistance

Verne HillMay 09, 2018Comments Off on Local tornado survivors can now apply for FEMA assistance

Update:  Survivors in Guilford and Rockingham counties with property damage or loss from the April 15 tornado and severe storms may now register for disaster assistance with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).  Individuals can register online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or through the FEMA App.

Applicants will need the following information to apply:

Social Security number;

Address and zip code of the damaged property;

Current mailing address;

Current daytime telephone number;

Private insurance information, if available.

By registering for federal assistance on www.DisasterAssistance.gov you can:

Look up your address to find out if it is in a disaster area declared for Individual Assistance;

Check the status of your application and get updates by SMS or email; Upload documents to support your application.

 

Verne Hill

