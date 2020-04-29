Local Strawberry Farms

It’s strawberry season.
North Carolina is the fourth largest producer of strawberries in the country.
Almost all strawberries grown in North Carolina are eaten right here in the state.
One acre can yield as much as 20,000-30,000 pounds of strawberries over the season.
https://ncstrawberry.com/farm-details?state=NC&state_result=Search
