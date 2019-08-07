Local singing auditions this Saturday (Aug 10)

Looking for the NEXT American Idol.
ABC-45 is hosting local auditions this Saturday (Aug 10) from Noon-8pm at the Hanes Mall / Belk court in Winston-Salem. Ten (10) winners will be selected for a ‘Front of the Line Pass’ to then go on to the ‘American Idol Bus Tour Stop’ in Raleigh.
*Kurt with WBFJ will be one of the judges. Details https://www.facebook.com/abc45tv
National Anthem Contest with the Carolina Thunderbirds!
Try-outs happen this Saturday (Aug 10) from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Auditions will be held at Jackson’s Music, Stratford Rd. in WS.
*All solo singers, group performers, instrumental players, and a cappella singers are invited to audition. Sign up online to audition at www.carolinathunderbirds.com
