Local Salvation Army needs warehouse

The Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem needs a warehouse (10,000 square feet or more) to house their annual Angel Tree Christmas toy program.
The space will be needed from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31.
If you know of any possible location, call 336-245-2081.
*The warehouse will be used for collecting, sorting, packing, and distributing gifts. Requirements for the warehouse include at least 10,000 square feet of space and a location with easy access for the families who will receive the gifts over four days of drive-through distribution in December.
www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/help-save-christmas-salvation-army-looking-for-warehouse-for-donated-toys/83
Verne Hill
