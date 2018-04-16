Local Salvation Army assisting residents displaced by Sunday’s storm in Greensboro

Update: The Salvation Army in Greensboro is ready to serve families with grocery bags for immediate food needs, as well as clothing and household items, when families need these items.

Application for assistance for these items can be made at The Salvation Army Center of Hope at 1311 S. Eugene Street. Those seeking assistance will need to bring identification with their address indicated.

The Salvation Army / Greensboro has mobilized their ‘mobile feeding unit’ in east Greensboro to serve relief workers and families who are working to reclaim their personal belongings and attempting to clear their property of storm debris.

Clients in the Rapid Rehousing program are being offered shelter at the Center of Hope until they can be placed, again, in permanent housing.

Make a donation now…

