Local: Providence Culinary Training

Jul 29, 2019

Second Harvest’s Providence Culinary Training offers a 13-week, hands-on training experience, culminating in a one-week internship with one of Providence’s employment partners, a group of establishments that includes many of our area’s most beloved eateries.

Chef Jeff Bacon, with Second Harvest’s ‘Providence Culinary Training’ founder, saying that the program is open to anyone with a passion for food and the culinary arts.

Culinary students who graduate through Second Harvest’s ‘Providence Culinary Training’ go on to work for local restaurants or join the residency programs at Providence Restaurant and Catering or now Providence Kitchen at BB&T.

Details: https://www.hungernwnc.org/how-we-work/tck.html

How to Apply: Contact Lindsey Rivera Client Advocacy Manager, at 336.397.7062

Providence students comes from all walks of life. Some who enroll want to learn new skills and make new connections after a job loss. Some want to enhance their skills to pursue better paying opportunities. Others are charting a course out of a troubled past to a fresh start in life. All who enroll are supported through the unique and challenging Providence Culinary Training experience and in finding work following graduation.

Led by Chef Jeff Bacon, an ACF Certified Executive Chef and member of the American Academy of Chefs, Providence Culinary Training is a certified model program of Catalyst Kitchens, graduating between 60-80 students per year. Candidates are referred to our program by Forsyth Technical Community College, Goodwill Industries of Northwest NC, partner agencies of Second Harvest Food Bank and others.

Classes held during the first 12 weeks meet Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Training includes:

• Certification in ServSafe® sanitation
• Basic culinary skills
• Basic baking skills
• Knife skills
• Kitchen safety
• Mass food production
• Cook-chill technology training
• Catering Production

Providence graduates are encouraged to obtain further training and professional development through continued study. Selected graduates have the opportunity to gain resume-building work experience in paid residency positions at Providence dining establishments. Residents work alongside seasoned professionals for up to two years, preparing them to move forward in their culinary careers and into leadership roles. Revenues from Providence’s non-profit business ventures, which includes Providence Catering, as well as from Providence Community Meals, help to ensure Providence Culinary Training continues to be a place where the doors to opportunity are always open so that students can gain skills and confidence to change their economic circumstances and lives for the better.

How to Apply 
Contact Lindsey Rivera Client Advocacy Manager, at 336.397.7062

Upcoming Sessions

 Class Starts Final/End Graduates
CC68 9/24/2018 12/21/2018 2/22/2019
CC69 10/29/2018 2/6/2019 2/22/2019
CC70 11/26/2018 3/1/2019 4/18/2019
CC71 1/7/2019 4/4/2019 4/18/2019
CC72 2/11/2019 5/10/2019 6/21/2019
CC73 3/6/2019 6/5/2019 6/21/2019
CC74 4/8/18 7/10/19 8/29/19
CC75 5/13/19 8/19/19 8/29/19
CC76 6/10/19 9/13/19 10/30/10
CC77 7/15/19 10/16/19 10/30/19
CC78 8/21/19 11/21/19 1/10/20
CC79 9/16/19 12/19/19 1/10/20
CC80 10/22/19 2/4/20 3/18/20
CC81 11/20/19 3/4/20 3/18/20
CC82 1/6/20 4/3/20 5/15/20
CC83 2/3/20 5/4/20 5/15/20
CC84 3/9/20 6/8/20 7/31/20
CC85 4/6/20 7/8/20 7/31/20

Providence Community Meals
During training, students have the opportunity to support Second Harvest Food Bank’s core food distribution program as they learn about mass food production and prepare ready-to-heat meals for Second Harvest Food Bank’s partner programs.

Providence Catering
Delight your guests with a meal they’ll be talking about long after your event…and enjoy the icing on the cake: Events catered byProvidence Catering transform lives, employing Providence Culinary Training graduates and residents.

Providence Restaurant
Serving a unique twist on farm-to-form inspired cuisine in a relaxing, cosmopolitan ambience, Providence Restaurant is gathering place that feeds community and is always Serving Something Beautiful. All proceeds support Providence Culinary Training, where we lives change for the better…one recipe at recipe at a time.

Providence Kitchen at BB&T
Coming in the summer of 2018, Providence Kitchen will be a great addition to Winston-Salem’s downtown restaurant scene as a quick and delicious option for breakfast and lunch. With Providence classics, like our Black Tie Burger, as well as exclusive, new items sold only at Providence Kitchen, our newest social enterprise venture is sure to please!

 

