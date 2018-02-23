Local Prom Dress Giveaway this Sunday

The Community Theater of Greensboro was ‘blessed’ with hundreds of donated prom dresses. What they are not using for upcoming plays, CTG is giving away!

Most of the dresses are worth $100 to $300.

The Prom dress giveaway will be this Sunday (Feb. 25) from 4 to 7pm. Location: The CTG (Community Theatre of Greensboro) studio at 520 S. Elm St. in Greensboro. ​ https://goo.gl/KZnNyD

*BTW: Bill Wollert donated more than 500 new dresses to CTG before closing his bridal store Bridal Mart in Burlington this past summer.