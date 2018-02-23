Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Local Prom Dress Giveaway this Sunday

Local Prom Dress Giveaway this Sunday

Verne HillFeb 23, 2018Comments Off on Local Prom Dress Giveaway this Sunday

Like

 

The Community Theater of Greensboro was ‘blessed’ with hundreds of donated prom dresses. What they are not using for upcoming plays, CTG is giving away!

Most of the dresses are worth $100 to $300.

The Prom dress giveaway will be this Sunday (Feb. 25) from 4 to 7pm.  Location: The CTG (Community Theatre of Greensboro) studio at 520 S. Elm St. in Greensboro. ​ https://goo.gl/KZnNyD

*BTW: Bill Wollert donated more than 500 new dresses to CTG before closing his bridal store Bridal Mart in Burlington this past summer.

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostTimeline: Upcoming events to remember, honor Billy Graham
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Timeline: Upcoming events to remember, honor Billy Graham

Verne HillFeb 23, 2018

YMCA: ‘Blessing Box’ to help those in need in Lexington

Verne HillFeb 23, 2018

WBFJ News Friday, FEB 23, 2018

Verne HillFeb 23, 2018

Community Events

Feb
18
Sun
all-day W-S Dash National Anthem Auditions
W-S Dash National Anthem Auditions
Feb 18 – Feb 28 all-day
The Winston-Salem Dash are holding National Anthem auditions for the upcoming season!! Soloist, Ensembles, Choirs or if you play an instrument, you are encouraged to try out!! No age restriction apply For registration info: 336.714.6882 / [...]
Feb
23
Fri
all-day Baby Bottle Campaign!!
Baby Bottle Campaign!!
Feb 23 all-day
Salem Pregnancy Care Center & Chick-fil-A encourage you to collect your loose change!! Baby bottles can be picked up and dropped off at Chick-fil-A restaurants in Forsyth County through February 28, 2018 Everyone who drops[...]
6:30 am Kiwanis Club Pancake Jamboree @ Benton Convention Center (Winston-Salem)
Kiwanis Club Pancake Jamboree @ Benton Convention Center (Winston-Salem)
Feb 23 @ 6:30 am – 8:00 pm
$8.00 (adults)  /  $4.00 (children 13 & under) Proceeds: Twin City Kiwanis Youth Programs 336.722.9331  / http://www.twin-city.kiwanisone.org/  
6:30 pm Taylor Vaden @ Town & Country Grille (King)
Taylor Vaden @ Town & Country Grille (King)
Feb 23 @ 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm
Taylor Vaden is a local contemporary Christian artist. He will be playing an acoustic music set! 336.983.3641  
7:00 pm “I Can Only Imagine” (Pre-screen... @ HopeCity Church (Winston-Salem)
“I Can Only Imagine” (Pre-screen... @ HopeCity Church (Winston-Salem)
Feb 23 @ 7:00 pm – 9:30 pm
Come see the pre-screening of the new motion picture inspired by the song from MercyMe,  “I Can Only Imagine.” This viewing is only for Pastors and their Spouses 800.477.3583 http://www.energizeministries.com  
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes