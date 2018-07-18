Local policeman needs our prayers

Mark Grant, a single dad and corporal with the Winston-Salem Police Department, experienced a heart attack Saturday, will undergo quadruple bypass surgery this afternoon (WED).
https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/raised-in-a-day-for-police-officer-after-heart-attack/article_a5bc61b4-7e3e-5f67-9a75-b046731f4f98.html
Grant – who turns 50 in August – has been a member of the Winston-Salem Police Department since 2008, working as a school resource officer and most recently on patrol. Mark’s daughter Tiffany mentioned that “All of dad’s cholesterol and stuff is fine. Doctors suggest that it’s just hereditary.”
If you like to help: https://www.gofundme.com/corporal-mark-grant039s-fund
