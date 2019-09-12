Search
Verne Hill Sep 12, 2019

Local Notable Passings…

Local Notable Passings

Local Davidson County sports broadcaster Randy Swicegood passed away peacefully on Wednesday at Hinkle Hospice House in Lexington surrounded by family.  Randy was in declining health after reporting his diagnosis of pancreatic cancer several months ago.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday (Sept 14) at 11am at Davidson Funeral Home (Lexington Chapel). Visitation with the family will be one hour before the service.

In lieu of flowers and food, please send all memorials to Hospice of Davidson County at 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, NC 27292 or High Rock Church of Lexington at 135 Lowes Blvd., Lexington, NC 27292.  https://www.the-dispatch.com/obituaries/20190911/randy-swicegood

 

Robert ‘Bobby’ Motsinger – longtime Midway Christmas Parade organizer and former VP of Ed Kelly’s Appliancepassed away on Monday evening. He was 76.

A private graveside service will be held at Oak Forest United Methodist church with no formal visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.   http://www.davidsonfuneralhome.net/obituary/robert-bobby-motsinger

 

Brown Loflin, owner of Denton FarmPark, passed away earlier in the week.    He was 84.   For the past 49 years, Loflin has held the Southeast Old Threshers’ Reunion, the largest steam, gas and antique farm machinery show in the Southeast, in the park at 1072 Cranford Road, Denton.  Services for Brown Loflin will be conducted in his beloved FarmPark on Cranford Road in Denton.

Visitation – this Sunday afternoon from 2-5:30pm in the craft barn (4255 Handy Road),

Funeral – Monday (Sept 16) at 3 p.m. in the FarmPark Music Hall.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/20190911/denton-farmpark-patriarch-brown-loflin-dies

 

Verne Hill

