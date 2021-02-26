LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS ACTION

*High School football is back…
THURSDAY’S FOOTBALL RESULTS
Davie County 42, Ragsdale 14
Forbush 64, Atkins 0
Glenn 18, East Forsyth 0
Ledford 61, Graham 6
North Stokes 24, Bishop McGuinness 6
Surry Central 22, West Stokes 0
West Forsyth 44, Oak Grove 21
North Surry at Walkertown
Winston-Salem Prep at Lexington
FRIDAY’S GAMES (weather permitting)
East Surry at North Davidson, 7
Mount Tabor vs. Reagan 7
North Forsyth at Carver, 7
North Iredell at Mount Airy, 7
Parkland at Reynolds, 7
SATURDAY’S GAME – South Stokes at Trinity, 6:30 https://journalnow.com/sports/high-school/high-school-football-scoreboard-feb-25/article
High School basketball – State Playoffs
Third Round: Saturday games
BOYS
CLASS 4-A WEST
Reynolds (13-1) at No. 1 Charlotte Ardrey Kell
CLASS 3-A WEST
Mount Tabor (13-2) at No. 2 Matthews Weddington
CLASS 3-A EAST
Northern Guilford (17-0) at No. 6 West Carteret
CLASS 2-A EAST
Farmville Central at No. 5 Reidsville (12-1)
CLASS 1-A WEST
Mount Airy (13-3) at No. 2 Hayesville
GIRLS
CLASS 2-A WEST
Claremont Bunker Hill at No. 1 West Stokes (12-0)
CLASS 2-A EAST
Croatan at No. 2 McMichael (6-8)
CLASS 1-A WEST
Bishop McGuinness (10-4) at No. 6 Mitchell
Full pairings at NCHSAA.org
https://journalnow.com/sports/high-school/high-school-basketball-playoff-scoreboard-feb-25/article
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
