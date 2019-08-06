Local golfer wins big at the Wyndham

Solid finish for J.T. Poston, that Hickory native and a 2015 graduate of Western Carolina, winning his first PGA tour event – the Wyndham Championship on Sunday.
https://www.wcnc.com/article/sports/golf/wyndham-championship/hickory-native-jt-poston-wins-wyndham-championship/275-9bc42342-d20c-461c-995e-3a97052a738a
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- A Nation in Mourning: “We need to preach the Gospel…” - August 6, 2019
- THIS is the ‘dirtiest’ item in your purse (or wallet)? - August 6, 2019
- Box Tops for Education going (all) digital? - August 6, 2019