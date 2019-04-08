Search
LOCAL: Getting rid of old electronics and other stuff

Verne HillApr 08, 2019Comments Off on LOCAL: Getting rid of old electronics and other stuff

 Getting Rid of Stuff (other than garbage and normal recycling stuff)

The Davidson County Sub-tile D Landfill

Minimum Charge: Starting July 1, 2018, the minimum charge per vehicle/trailer to dispose at the main Davidson County landfill will be $8.

E-Waste (old TVs and computers) $8 per item

Old Mattress        $10 each (or $13 per cubic yard)

https://www.co.davidson.nc.us/261/Landfill

 

 

3RC Envirostation, the household hazardous waste and electronic waste collection service for Winston-Salem and Forsyth County residents…

Learn hours, location, accepted items and more information.

http://www.cityofws.org/departments/sanitation/collections/recycle-today/3rc-hazardous-waste

 

 

 

 

 

Verne Hill

Previous PostTuesday News, April 09, 2019  
