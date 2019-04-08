LOCAL: Getting rid of old electronics and other stuff

Getting Rid of Stuff (other than garbage and normal recycling stuff)
The Davidson County Sub-tile D Landfill
Minimum Charge: Starting July 1, 2018, the minimum charge per vehicle/trailer to dispose at the main Davidson County landfill will be $8.
E-Waste (old TVs and computers) $8 per item
Old Mattress $10 each (or $13 per cubic yard)
https://www.co.davidson.nc.us/261/Landfill
3RC Envirostation, the household hazardous waste and electronic waste collection service for Winston-Salem and Forsyth County residents…
Learn hours, location, accepted items and more information.
http://www.cityofws.org/departments/sanitation/collections/recycle-today/3rc-hazardous-waste
