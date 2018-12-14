Local Football Teams in Championship games (TV schedule)

High School Football Play-offs: Area teams playing in Championship games this weekend. Catch your team on TV…
https://www.greensboro.com/sports/hsxtra/football/tv-schedule-set-for-nchsaa-football-championships/article_f5dc33f6-fda2-11e8-9387-63d39cdf1bad.html
UNC-Chapel Hill
7:30 p.m. (Friday) – Southeast Guilford High School vs Weddington High School (3AA)
NC State University
11 a.m. (Saturday) – Northeastern High School vs Reidsville High School (2A)
2:30 p.m. (Saturday) – North Davidson High School vs Shelby High School (2AA)
6 p.m. (Saturday) – Tarboro High School vs East Surry High School (1AA)
Duke University
7 p.m. (Saturday) – Scotland County High School vs East Forsyth High School (4A)
https://www.cbs17.com/sports/the-blitz/times-dates-set-for-nc-high-school-football-state-championships/1649070075
