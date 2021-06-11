Home Blog Local Flavors Summer Concert Series
Local Flavors Summer Concert Series
Wally DeckerJun 11, 2021
All Concerts in the Food Court – Upper Level, Hanes Mall
June 17
6:00 – Kyle Sigmon
7:00 – Paul McRae
June 24
6:00 – Michael Tyree
7:00 – Jay Boyce
July 1
(NO EVENT)
July 8
6:00 – Toren Mozingo
7:00 – Rachel Hickling
July 15
6:00 – Craig Vaughn
7:00 – Kristi Engelbrecht
July 22
6:00 – Tim Arnett
7:00 – Brandon Kelly
July 29
6:00 – Mercy Heart
7:00 – Tatum Scott
Aug 5
6:00 – Ryan Newcomb
7:00 – Hayleigh Smith
Aug 12
6:00 – Cindy Johnson
7:00 – Inspire Worship Company
Aug 19
6:00 – Loren Day
7:00 – Taylor Vaden
*Thanks to our sponsor: GWYN SERVICES
https://www.gwynservices.com/
Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983.
MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A
wdecker@wbfj.fm
