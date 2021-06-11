Local Flavors Summer Concert Series

Search
Jun 11, 2021

All Concerts in the Food Court – Upper Level, Hanes Mall

June 17

6:00 – Kyle Sigmon

7:00 – Paul McRae

June 24

6:00 – Michael Tyree

7:00 – Jay Boyce

July 1

(NO EVENT)

July 8

6:00 – Toren Mozingo

7:00 – Rachel Hickling

July 15

6:00 – Craig Vaughn

7:00 – Kristi Engelbrecht

July 22

6:00 – Tim Arnett

7:00 – Brandon Kelly

July 29

6:00 – Mercy Heart

7:00 – Tatum Scott

Aug 5

6:00 – Ryan Newcomb

7:00 – Hayleigh Smith

Aug 12

6:00 – Cindy Johnson

7:00 – Inspire Worship Company

Aug 19

6:00 – Loren Day

7:00 – Taylor Vaden

 

*Thanks to our sponsor:  GWYN SERVICES

https://www.gwynservices.com/ 

 

