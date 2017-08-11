Local firefighter named “NC Firefighter of the Year”

Winston-Salem Firefighter John Powell recently recognized by the N.C. State Firefighters’ Association for his actions after Hurricane Matthew in October 2016.

The back story:

Powell went to Princeville, an Edgecombe County town in eastern North Carolina, just after Hurricane Matthew last October disaster…

The local fire station in Princeville had been destroyed, along with three fire engines. Powell took over as acting chief after his twin brother, the fire chief of the Princeville Volunteer Fire Department, nearly drowned when he was swept underwater while trying to rescue people trapped in a submerged car.

Powell is a 13 year veteran with the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

