Local events for business professionals…

*LinkedIn 101 for business professionals every Thursday from 9 to noon. Contact: Randy Wooden, director of the Professional Center by Goodwill (WS) (336) 464-0516
*EVENT: Professional Center’s annual mid-August resource access Fair and Panel discussion (RSVP only) is coming up Wednesday, August 15, 2018. Contact: Randy Wooden, director of the Professional Center by Goodwill (WS) (336) 464-0516 www.goodwillprofessionalcenter.org
The ‘Professional Center by Goodwill’ is located inside the Goodwill Industries building off University Parkway and Coliseum Drive in Winston-Salem
