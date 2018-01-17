Search
Local diner featured on UNC-TV’s ‘orth Carolina Weekend’

Verne HillJan 17, 2018Comments Off on Local diner featured on UNC-TV’s ‘orth Carolina Weekend’

Town Centre Diner in Wallburg and Chef John Tharp will be featured this Thursday night on UNC-TV’s ‘North Carolina Weekend’ (9pm)

Check out the foodie review from Bob Garner on our Facebook page: https://goo.gl/R4ANU4

Verne Hill

