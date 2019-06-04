Local D-Day commemoration this Wednesday

A special Veterans’ Luncheon will be held from 11am – 2:3-pm this Wednesday at the Richard Childress Racing Museum in Welcome. The luncheon is FREE and open to all veterans and their guests.

Presented by Trellis Supportive Care and the Gary Sinise Foundation. The RCR museum will be open for free to attendees.

*Registration info: Email: honoringveterans@trellissupport.org or phone 336-768-6157, X-1622.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/go-see-do-monday-june/

BTW: June 6 marks 75th anniversary of the start of the D-Day landings and the Battle of Normandy.