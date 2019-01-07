Search
Local: Creative ways to ‘Get Moving’ for the New Year

Verne HillJan 07, 2019Comments Off on Local: Creative ways to ‘Get Moving’ for the New Year

*Cardio Splash: 10-11 a.m. today at Sticht Center, Wake Forest Baptist Health Main Campus, Medical Center Blvd. The cost is $50 per month. For more info: email avisser@wakehealth.edu or call 336-713-8082.

*Shag Dance Classes: Beginner & Intermediate: 6-7:15 p.m. today in Winston Salem.  There are four weekly sessions. Location: Quality Inn & Suites, 2008 S. Hawthorne Road. The cost is $40. For more information, call 336-765-7898.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/go-see-do-monday-jan/article_fa85fbb8-a013-5514-bebf-dfaf38337672.html

 

The Sticht Center (through Wake Forest Baptist Health) is offering a walking program for seniors. ‘Walk On’ is a 12-week walking program for older adults who want to improve their ability to walk longer and with better balance.  The program is geared toward older adults who have walking difficulties, including those using a cane or walker.  Location: Knollwood Baptist Church Wellness and Community Center, 330 Knollwood St. from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning this Tuesday. The cost is $200. For more info: Call 336-713-4040.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/aging-matters-sticht-center-to-offer-walking-improvement-program/article_52885eac-6c1d-5f57-b630-d6c5cf0d8911.html

 

 

Looking to change up your diet in the new year? Go Mediterranean.   The diet focused on fruits and vegetables, healthy fats, and lean meats like fish is the best of 2019, according to rankings from “U.S. News and World Report.” The rankings also list Mediterranean as the best for overall healthy eating and the easiest to follow.   https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2019/01/02/mediterranean-diet-best-way-eat-2019-say-u-s-news-rankings/2457266002/

Verne Hill

