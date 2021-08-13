Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Local Covid updates -August 2021

Local Covid updates -August 2021

Verne HillAug 13, 2021Comments Off on Local Covid updates -August 2021

Like

Mask mandate begins at 5pm Friday (Aug 13, 2021) for Guilford County.  The mandate is for all persons throughout Guilford County, regardless of vaccination status.  NOTE: The City of Greensboro implemented a ‘mask mandate’ last Thursday (Aug 5) requiring face coverings or masks for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals entering all City facilities.  https://www.guilfordcountync.gov/Home/Components/News/News/2587/16

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, please practice the 3W’s…Wait 6 feet apart. Wear that face mask, And Wash your hands!

 Update: Wake Forest University will require all individuals — regardless of vaccination status — to wear a mask indoors, including in the classroom, to begin the fall semester.  This will be a ‘temporary measure and adjustments will be made accordingly…’.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/wake-forest-will-begin-fall-semester-with-mask-mandate-in-place/

 

FDA: Third COVID-19 dose approved for people with weakened immune systems.

FDA: Transplant recipients and others with severely weakened immune systems can get an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to better protect them as the delta variant continues to surge nationwide and locally.

https://www.cnn.com/us/live-news/coronavirus-pandemic-vaccine-updates-08-13-21/

Pfizer, Moderna, J&J: Which COVID Vaccine is Best For You?

Check out the News Blog at wbfj.fm  https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/pfizer-moderna-jj-which-covid-vaccine-is-best-for-you-heres-a-breakdown/2380426/

 

COVID-19 Vaccine Information for Older Adults

https://www.cdc.gov/aging/covid19/covid19-older-adults.html

 

LOCAL: Covid 19 vaccination ‘site locator links’ on the News Blog            

Gift card shot site locator: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/covid-19-vaccine-incentives

https://www.vaccines.gov/

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostHeavenly Cake Night @ The Carolina Classic Fair.
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Heavenly Cake Night @ The Carolina Classic Fair.

Wally DeckerAug 13, 2021

Triad High School football Scrimmages / Jamborees

Verne HillAug 13, 2021

Friday News, August 13, 2021

Verne HillAug 13, 2021

Community Events

Jun
14
Mon
all-day Summer Day Camp @ Old Town Baptist Children's Center (Winston-Salem)
Summer Day Camp @ Old Town Baptist Children's Center (Winston-Salem)
Jun 14 – Aug 20 all-day
The Summer Camp runs weekdays beginning June 14 – August 20 from 7:00am – 5:30pm and is for school-aged children. Preschool is also available! 336.924.1746 http://www.oldtownbaptistchildrencenter.com    
Aug
1
Sun
all-day WBFJ “Heavenly Cake” Contest
WBFJ “Heavenly Cake” Contest
Aug 1 – Sep 1 all-day
WBFJ encourages you to fix your favorite “heavenly cake” and enter it in this year’s Carolina Classic Fair! There is also a Youth Division (ages 7-17) Grand Prize: $500 (adult division)  /  $125 (youth division)[...]
Aug
8
Sun
all-day Mt. Shepherd Retreat Center @ Mt. Shepherd Retreat Center (Asheboro)
Mt. Shepherd Retreat Center @ Mt. Shepherd Retreat Center (Asheboro)
Aug 8 – Aug 13 all-day
Activities include: Swimming, Fishing, Hiking, Camping, Team Building Course & more! Registration: http://www.mtshepherd.org 336.629.4085 Mt. Shepherd Retreat Center is a ministry of the United Methodist Church. Throughout the year groups and individuals come to enjoy[...]
Aug
9
Mon
all-day Camp Kaleideum (Downtown) @ Kaleideum (Downtown)
Camp Kaleideum (Downtown) @ Kaleideum (Downtown)
Aug 9 – Aug 13 all-day
At Camp Kaleideum you can explore everything from bubbles and slime to coding and building, from art and arcades to the oceans and the Olympics! Day Camp is for boys and girls (age 3 -2nd[...]
all-day Camp Kaleideum (North) @ Kaleideum - North (Winston-Salem)
Camp Kaleideum (North) @ Kaleideum - North (Winston-Salem)
Aug 9 – Aug 13 all-day
At Camp Kaleideum you can explore everything from bubbles and slime to coding and building, from art and arcades to the oceans and the Olympics! Day Camps are for boys and girls (Kindergarten – 8th[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes