Local Covid updates -August 2021

Mask mandate begins at 5pm Friday (Aug 13, 2021) for Guilford County. The mandate is for all persons throughout Guilford County, regardless of vaccination status. NOTE: The City of Greensboro implemented a ‘mask mandate’ last Thursday (Aug 5) requiring face coverings or masks for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals entering all City facilities. https://www.guilfordcountync.gov/Home/Components/News/News/2587/16

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, please practice the 3W’s…Wait 6 feet apart. Wear that face mask, And Wash your hands!

Update: Wake Forest University will require all individuals — regardless of vaccination status — to wear a mask indoors, including in the classroom, to begin the fall semester. This will be a ‘temporary measure and adjustments will be made accordingly…’.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/wake-forest-will-begin-fall-semester-with-mask-mandate-in-place/

FDA: Third COVID-19 dose approved for people with weakened immune systems.

FDA: Transplant recipients and others with severely weakened immune systems can get an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to better protect them as the delta variant continues to surge nationwide and locally.

https://www.cnn.com/us/live-news/coronavirus-pandemic-vaccine-updates-08-13-21/

Pfizer, Moderna, J&J: Which COVID Vaccine is Best For You?

Check out the News Blog at wbfj.fm https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/pfizer-moderna-jj-which-covid-vaccine-is-best-for-you-heres-a-breakdown/2380426/

COVID-19 Vaccine Information for Older Adults

https://www.cdc.gov/aging/covid19/covid19-older-adults.html

LOCAL: Covid 19 vaccination ‘site locator links’ on the News Blog

Gift card shot site locator: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/covid-19-vaccine-incentives

https://www.vaccines.gov/