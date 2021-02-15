Local agencies accepting unopened prescriptions / medications with valid dates

What (local) agencies accept unopened prescriptions or other medications with valid dates? according to Ask Sam in the Winston-Salem Journal, there are several free pharmacies in Winston-Salem.
Shalom Project Medical Clinic
They will take “medications in their original packaging that are unopened and are not expired. Contact info: 336-721-0606
Crisis Control Ministry
Normally, but the agency is not (currently) accepting medicine donations because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Crisis Control pharmacy # 336-724-2649
Community Care Center
The organization will “accept unopened and sealed medications/prescriptions with valid dates. The one exception: NO narcotics. Donate # 336-723-7904.
Wake Forest Baptist Health’s Mobile Health Clinic
They will accept medication donations. The Mobile Health Clinic provides free health care to those without insurance. People wishing to donate can email Mobileclinic@wakehealth.edu, visit www.WakeHealth.edu/MobileClinic or call 743-212-2021.”
https://journalnow.com/news/ask_sam/ask-sam-where-can-i-donate-medications-i-dont-need/article
SOURCE: Ask Sam: Winston-Salem Journal
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Christian City Sitters - February 16, 2021
- Tuesday News, February 16, 2021 - February 16, 2021
- ‘That Sounds Fun’ with Annie F Downs - February 16, 2021