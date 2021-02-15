Local agencies accepting unopened prescriptions / medications with valid dates

What (local) agencies accept unopened prescriptions or other medications with valid dates? according to Ask Sam in the Winston-Salem Journal, there are several free pharmacies in Winston-Salem.

Shalom Project Medical Clinic

They will take “medications in their original packaging that are unopened and are not expired. Contact info: 336-721-0606

Crisis Control Ministry

Normally, but the agency is not (currently) accepting medicine donations because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Crisis Control pharmacy # 336-724-2649

Community Care Center

The organization will “accept unopened and sealed medications/prescriptions with valid dates. The one exception: NO narcotics. Donate # 336-723-7904.

Wake Forest Baptist Health’s Mobile Health Clinic

They will accept medication donations. The Mobile Health Clinic provides free health care to those without insurance. People wishing to donate can email Mobileclinic@wakehealth.edu, visit www.WakeHealth.edu/MobileClinic or call 743-212-2021.”

SOURCE: Ask Sam: Winston-Salem Journal