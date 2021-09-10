Search
Local 9/11 Events

Verne Hill Sep 10, 2021

Commemorating the 20th Anniversary of September 11, 2001. Several local 9/11 events happening this Saturday, September 11, 2021

The City of Greensboro is hosting their 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb this Saturday morning (9am) at the Bellemeade Parking Deck on North Greene Street. Registration begins at 7:30am on Saturday. Participants have the option to climb the flights of stairs at the Bellemeade Deck nine times, representing 73 flights of stairs – the equivalent of the highest floor New York Fire Department firefighters reached on 9/11 before the towers fell.  https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/life/20th-anniversary-of-september-11-attacks-greensboro-hosts-stair-climb/83-601cb

 

Winston-Salem: 9/11 event at Reagan High School in Pfafftown. (9:11am).  The commemoration is in conjunction with the City of Winston-Salem’s 9/11 Public Safety Challenge for local Junior ROTC Units in the school gym.

 

Kernersville: First Responders 9/11 Remembrance Service (9:30am) Hosted by Kernersville Fire and Rescue as well as Kernersville Police. The service will be at the First Responders Memorial in the Fourth of July Park. The public is invited to attend (social distancing required). BTW: Recently, D.H. Griffin Companies donated a section of a steel beam from the South Tower of the World Trade Center to the Town of Kernersville for display at the First Responders Memorial. The beam will be dedicated at 9:59 a.m., the time the South Tower collapsed on 9/11.

 

Yadkinville: A commemoration service at Willingham Theater (East Main St, Yadkinville)  this Saturday at 8am.

There will be speakers, music, and recognitions. The program will adjourn outside for Taps and a 21-gun salute. There will be a flyover.

The program will pause at 8:46 and 9:03.

The event will also be live streamed on the Yadkin Arts Council’s Facebook page.

 

High Point: 9/11 Remembrance Banquet presented by the Heroes Center in partnership with High Point University at the High Point Country Club.

This Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 6pm.
Special speakers, live Jazz music, share a meal with a First Responder.

Tickets are $50 per person at www.heroescenter.org. Call 336-884-4376.

Every ticket purchased allows a first responder to attend, free.

SOURCE: https://journalnow.com/news/local/ask-sam-what-local-sept-11-commemorations-are-planned/article

