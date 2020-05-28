Livestream Tribute to Ravi Zacharias on Friday

Speakers: Louie Giglio (Passion Church), Jim Cymbala (Brooklyn Tab), and Tim Tebow. Musical artists Matt Redman and Lecrae will perform.
Tribute to Ravi Zacharias: A global livestream memorial service to honor the life of Christian apologist Ravi Zacharias, who died on May 19 after a brief battle with cancer, will be streamed this Friday morning (May 29) at 11am.
Links: https://www.rzim.org/read/rzim-updates/ravi-zacharias-memorial
