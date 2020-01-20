LIVE: Pro-Second Amendment rally in Richmond

LIVE: Check out what the citizens are actually saying…

Thousands of Virginians as well as Americans from neighboring states have peacefully gathered in Richmond, Virginia today for the Virginia Citizens Defense League’s (VCDL) pro-Second Amendment rally. Watch LIVE on Facebook…

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/01/20/watch-live-pro-2a-americans-come-to-virginia-to-rally-for-gun-rights/

Supporting the 2nd Amendment: The group has been coming to the state Capitol for the event associated with Virginia’s annual Lobby Day every January since 2003. But this year, tensions are high as the state legislature state Democrats push for comprehensive gun control in the commonwealth.