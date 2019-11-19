LIVE Christmas trees are very popular, thanks to Millennials

“The steadily growing cost of live trees has a lot to do with Millennials, who unlike their Baby Boomer parents tend to prefer a natural fir to one that is artificial…”

– Tim O’Connor, who heads the National Christmas Tree Association

2019 could be the most expensive season for LIVE Christmas trees in history!

Wanna save some money? Live Christmas trees cost $79 on average on Black Friday last year, and $84 on CyberMonday, the season’s priciest day…

Normally, prices are projected to drop 29% during the week before Christmas. Prices drop even more on Christmas Eve!

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/11/19/should-you-buy-christmas-tree-black-friday-cyber-monday/4230334002/