“The steadily growing cost of live trees has a lot to do with Millennials, who unlike their Baby Boomer parents tend to prefer a natural fir to one that is artificial…”
– Tim O’Connor, who heads the National Christmas Tree Association
2019 could be the most expensive season for LIVE Christmas trees in history!
Wanna save some money? Live Christmas trees cost $79 on average on Black Friday last year, and $84 on CyberMonday, the season’s priciest day…
Normally, prices are projected to drop 29% during the week before Christmas. Prices drop even more on Christmas Eve!
https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/11/19/should-you-buy-christmas-tree-black-friday-cyber-monday/4230334002/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- “Americans are still giving and serving” - November 19, 2019
- Tuesday News, November 19, 2019 - November 19, 2019
- LIVE Christmas trees are very popular, thanks to Millennials - November 19, 2019