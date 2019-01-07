LIST: Pregnancy Care Centers – Supporting life in our Community!

January is “Sanctity of Human Life” Month

January 22 marks the 46th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision by the US Supreme Court in 1973 that LEGALIZED abortion in the US

The annual ‘March For Life’ event in Washington, DC happens Friday, January 18, 2019 https://marchforlife.org/mfl-2019/

‘Sanctity of Human Life Sunday’ is January 20, 2019

Pregnancy Care Centers – Supporting life in our Community!

Salem Pregnancy Care Center (WS) 760-3680

www.salempregnancy.org

Davie Pregnancy Care Center (Mocksville) 753-4673

www.daviepregnancycare.com/

Greensboro Pregnancy Care Center 274-4881

www.pregnantfreehelp.com

Alpha Pregnancy Support (Lexington) 242-1218

Pregnancy Support Center (Salisbury / Rowan County) 704-633-7695

www.pregnancysupport.com

Pregnancy Care Center of High Point 887-2232

www.pcc-highpoint.org

Hope Pregnancy Care Center (King) 1-800-873-1171 OR 336-983-3990

www.hopepcc.org

New Hope Pregnancy Center (Yadkinville) 679-7101

www.newhopepcc.org

LifeLine Pregnancy Help Center (Elkin) 526-5433

http://www.caring-helps.org/

The Legacy Center of Mt Airy (Mt Airy) 783-0011

http://legacymtairy.org/

Wilkes Pregnancy Care Center (Wilkesboro) 838-9272

http://wilkespcc.com/

‘Your Choices Randolph’ 530 South Cox St (Corner of Kivett and Cox) in Asheboro

We educate on healthy sexuality and help anyone experiencing an unplanned pregnancy.

Call (336) 629-9988 Website: https://goo.gl/OI9znX

Pro-Life Resources

Focus on the Family 1-800-A Family

Pro-Life Resources www.focusonthefamily.com/socialissues/promos/advocacy/be-a-voice

Be a Voice for Life ‘Option Ultrasound’ www.heartlink.org/oupdirectors.cfm

NC Family Policy Council – http://www.ncfamily.org/

NC Right To Life 1-800-392-6275 Website: http://ncrtl.org/

Carolina Pregnancy Care Fellowship www.cpcflink.org

Birthright www.birthright.org/

Upcoming Pro-Life Events in Raleigh

Prayer Breakfast for Life – JANUARY 12, 2019

DOUBLETREE by HILTON, RALEIGH, NC http://ncrtl.org/prayer-breakfast/

Doors open at 9:00 am; buffet begins at 9:30 am; program starts at 10:00 am and ends by noon.

Immediately followed by Rally and March for Life which is open to the public. DATE: January 12, 2019

Time: 1 pm

Location of Rally: Halifax Mall, between Legislative Office Building and Education Building

Google Location Link: https://goo.gl/maps/ZfjrHjkUvfQ2

Route of March for Life: Map of route