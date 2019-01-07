Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog LIST: Pregnancy Care Centers – Supporting life in our Community!

LIST: Pregnancy Care Centers – Supporting life in our Community!

Verne HillJan 07, 2019Comments Off on LIST: Pregnancy Care Centers – Supporting life in our Community!

Like

January is “Sanctity of Human Life” Month

January 22 marks the 46th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision by the US Supreme Court in 1973 that LEGALIZED abortion in the US

The annual ‘March For Life’ event in Washington, DC happens Friday, January 18, 2019  https://marchforlife.org/mfl-2019/

‘Sanctity of Human Life Sunday’ is January 20, 2019

 Pregnancy Care Centers – Supporting life in our Community!

Salem Pregnancy Care Center (WS)              760-3680

www.salempregnancy.org

 

Davie Pregnancy Care Center (Mocksville)     753-4673

www.daviepregnancycare.com/

 

Greensboro Pregnancy Care Center             274-4881

www.pregnantfreehelp.com

 

Alpha Pregnancy Support (Lexington)            242-1218

 

Pregnancy Support Center        (Salisbury / Rowan County)   704-633-7695

www.pregnancysupport.com

 

Pregnancy Care Center of High Point            887-2232

www.pcc-highpoint.org

 

Hope Pregnancy Care Center (King)   1-800-873-1171    OR   336-983-3990

www.hopepcc.org

 

New Hope Pregnancy Center (Yadkinville)        679-7101

www.newhopepcc.org

 

LifeLine Pregnancy Help Center (Elkin)                   526-5433

http://www.caring-helps.org/

 

The Legacy Center of Mt Airy (Mt Airy)                    783-0011

http://legacymtairy.org/

 

Wilkes Pregnancy Care Center (Wilkesboro)               838-9272

http://wilkespcc.com/

 

‘Your Choices Randolph’ 530 South Cox St (Corner of Kivett and Cox) in Asheboro

We educate on healthy sexuality and help anyone experiencing an unplanned pregnancy.

Call (336) 629-9988 Website:  https://goo.gl/OI9znX

 

 

Pro-Life Resources

Focus on the Family  1-800-A Family

Pro-Life Resources www.focusonthefamily.com/socialissues/promos/advocacy/be-a-voice

Be a Voice for Life   ‘Option Ultrasound’  www.heartlink.org/oupdirectors.cfm

NC Family Policy Council –  http://www.ncfamily.org/

NC Right To Life    1-800-392-6275   Website: http://ncrtl.org/

Carolina Pregnancy Care Fellowship    www.cpcflink.org

Birthright   www.birthright.org/

 

 

 

Upcoming Pro-Life Events in Raleigh

Prayer Breakfast for Life – JANUARY 12, 2019

DOUBLETREE  by HILTON, RALEIGH, NC    http://ncrtl.org/prayer-breakfast/

Doors open at 9:00 am; buffet begins at 9:30 am; program starts at 10:00 am and ends by noon.

 

Immediately followed by Rally and March for Life which is open to the public.  DATE: January 12, 2019

Time: 1 pm

Location of Rally: Halifax Mall, between Legislative Office Building and Education Building

Google Location Link: https://goo.gl/maps/ZfjrHjkUvfQ2

Route of March for Life: Map of route 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous Post103.5 Greensboro
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

103.5 Greensboro

Wally DeckerJan 07, 2019

Local: Creative ways to ‘Get Moving’ for the New Year

Verne HillJan 07, 2019

Go Tigers! Paw biscuits at some CFA locations…

Verne HillJan 07, 2019

Community Events

Dec
1
Sat
all-day Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Dec 1 2018 – Mar 31 2019 all-day
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry is in need of pet food! Here’s what is needed:http://a.co/eOaFw7B Fuzzy Friends is a ministry of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church https://fuzzyfriendatstannes.weebly.com/ 336.760.4319
Jan
9
Wed
6:00 pm DivorceCare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
DivorceCare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 9 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
DivorceCare is a 13-week video seminar & support group Registration: $15.00 (per person) 336.391.4249 Childcare available  
6:15 pm Awana Clubs for Kids!! @ Glenn View Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Awana Clubs for Kids!! @ Glenn View Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 9 @ 6:15 pm – 7:30 pm
The Awana program encourages kids 3 years old – 5th grade to dig in God’s word, learn how to live like Jesus, play team games and build life-long friendships! Our goal is that each child knows who[...]
Jan
11
Fri
6:00 pm Celebration Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Celebration Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Jan 11 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Celebrate Recovery a FREE support group and safe place for people to discuss and deal with life-controlling issues. Celebrate Recovery is held every Friday at 6:00pm For more info: (336) 662-9905
6:30 pm “War Room” @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
“War Room” @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
Jan 11 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
“War Room” is a film about a couple who seem to have it all. However, they soon discover what is important in life through the power of prayer! It’s Free  /  Rated: PG For more[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes