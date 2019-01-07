LIST: Pregnancy Care Centers – Supporting life in our Community!

January is “Sanctity of Human Life” Month
January 22 marks the 46th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision by the US Supreme Court in 1973 that LEGALIZED abortion in the US
The annual ‘March For Life’ event in Washington, DC happens Friday, January 18, 2019 https://marchforlife.org/mfl-2019/
‘Sanctity of Human Life Sunday’ is January 20, 2019
Pregnancy Care Centers – Supporting life in our Community!
Salem Pregnancy Care Center (WS) 760-3680
Davie Pregnancy Care Center (Mocksville) 753-4673
Greensboro Pregnancy Care Center 274-4881
Alpha Pregnancy Support (Lexington) 242-1218
Pregnancy Support Center (Salisbury / Rowan County) 704-633-7695
Pregnancy Care Center of High Point 887-2232
Hope Pregnancy Care Center (King) 1-800-873-1171 OR 336-983-3990
New Hope Pregnancy Center (Yadkinville) 679-7101
LifeLine Pregnancy Help Center (Elkin) 526-5433
The Legacy Center of Mt Airy (Mt Airy) 783-0011
Wilkes Pregnancy Care Center (Wilkesboro) 838-9272
‘Your Choices Randolph’ 530 South Cox St (Corner of Kivett and Cox) in Asheboro
We educate on healthy sexuality and help anyone experiencing an unplanned pregnancy.
Call (336) 629-9988 Website: https://goo.gl/OI9znX
Pro-Life Resources
Focus on the Family 1-800-A Family
Pro-Life Resources www.focusonthefamily.com/socialissues/promos/advocacy/be-a-voice
Be a Voice for Life ‘Option Ultrasound’ www.heartlink.org/oupdirectors.cfm
NC Family Policy Council – http://www.ncfamily.org/
NC Right To Life 1-800-392-6275 Website: http://ncrtl.org/
Carolina Pregnancy Care Fellowship www.cpcflink.org
Birthright www.birthright.org/
Upcoming Pro-Life Events in Raleigh
Prayer Breakfast for Life – JANUARY 12, 2019
DOUBLETREE by HILTON, RALEIGH, NC http://ncrtl.org/prayer-breakfast/
Doors open at 9:00 am; buffet begins at 9:30 am; program starts at 10:00 am and ends by noon.
Immediately followed by Rally and March for Life which is open to the public. DATE: January 12, 2019
Time: 1 pm
Location of Rally: Halifax Mall, between Legislative Office Building and Education Building
Google Location Link: https://goo.gl/maps/ZfjrHjkUvfQ2
Route of March for Life: Map of route
