LIST: Pregnancy Care Centers. Supporting life in our Community

January is “Sanctity of Human Life” Month
January 22, 2021 marks the 48th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision by the US Supreme Court in 1973 that LEGALIZED abortion in the US
‘Sanctity of Human Life Sunday’ is January 17, 2019
Pregnancy Care Centers – Supporting life in our Community!
Salem Pregnancy Care Center (WS) 760-3680
Davie Pregnancy Care Center (Mocksville) 753-4673
Not Forgotten Ministries (WS) 336-293-7427
1624 S. Hawthorne Rd Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Greensboro Pregnancy Care Center 274-4881
Alpha Pregnancy Support (Lexington) 242-1218
Pregnancy Support Center (Salisbury / Rowan County) 704-633-7695
Pregnancy Care Center of High Point 887-2232
Hope Pregnancy Care Center (King) 1-800-873-1171 OR 336-983-3990
New Hope Pregnancy Center (Yadkinville) 679-7101
LifeLine Pregnancy Help Center (Elkin) 526-5433
The Legacy Center of Mt Airy (Mt Airy) 783-0011
Wilkes Pregnancy Care Center (Wilkesboro) 838-9272
‘Your Choices Randolph’ (Asheboro) (336) 629-9988
Website: https://goo.gl/OI9znX
Pro-Life Resources
Focus on the Family 1-800-A Family
Pro-Life Resources www.focusonthefamily.com/socialissues/promos/advocacy/be-a-voice
Be a Voice for Life ‘Option Ultrasound’ www.heartlink.org/oupdirectors.cfm
NC Family Policy Council – http://www.ncfamily.org/
NC Right To Life 1-800-392-6275 Website: http://ncrtl.org/
Carolina Pregnancy Care Fellowship www.cpcflink.org
Birthright www.birthright.org/
