LIST: Pregnancy Care Centers. Supporting life in our Community

Verne Hill

January is “Sanctity of Human Life” Month

 

January 22, 2021 marks the 48th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision by the US Supreme Court in 1973 that LEGALIZED abortion in the US

 ‘Sanctity of Human Life Sunday’ is January 17, 2019

 Pregnancy Care Centers – Supporting life in our Community!

 

Salem Pregnancy Care Center (WS)              760-3680

www.salempregnancy.org

 

Davie Pregnancy Care Center (Mocksville)     753-4673

www.daviepregnancycare.com/

 

Not Forgotten Ministries (WS)                    336-293-7427

1624 S. Hawthorne Rd Winston-Salem, NC 27103

theyarenotforgotten@yahoo.com

 

Greensboro Pregnancy Care Center             274-4881

www.pregnantfreehelp.com

 

Alpha Pregnancy Support (Lexington)            242-1218

 

Pregnancy Support Center        (Salisbury / Rowan County)   704-633-7695

www.pregnancysupport.com

 

Pregnancy Care Center of High Point            887-2232

www.pcc-highpoint.org

 

Hope Pregnancy Care Center (King)   1-800-873-1171    OR   336-983-3990

www.hopepcc.org

 

New Hope Pregnancy Center (Yadkinville)        679-7101

www.newhopepcc.org

 

LifeLine Pregnancy Help Center (Elkin)                   526-5433

http://www.caring-helps.org/

 

The Legacy Center of Mt Airy (Mt Airy)                    783-0011

http://legacymtairy.org/

 

Wilkes Pregnancy Care Center (Wilkesboro)               838-9272

http://wilkespcc.com/

 

‘Your Choices Randolph’  (Asheboro)                        (336) 629-9988

Website:  https://goo.gl/OI9znX

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pro-Life Resources

Focus on the Family  1-800-A Family

Pro-Life Resources www.focusonthefamily.com/socialissues/promos/advocacy/be-a-voice

Be a Voice for Life   ‘Option Ultrasound’  www.heartlink.org/oupdirectors.cfm

NC Family Policy Council –  http://www.ncfamily.org/

NC Right To Life    1-800-392-6275   Website: http://ncrtl.org/

Carolina Pregnancy Care Fellowship    www.cpcflink.org

Birthright   www.birthright.org/

 

