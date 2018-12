LIST: College Bowl Games 2018

College Bowl Games 2018

Air Force Reserve Celebration: North Carolina A&T (9-2) vs. Alcon State (9-3)

Dec. 15 at noon on ABC from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

AutoNation Cure: Tulane (6-6) vs. Louisiana (7-6)

Dec. 15 at 1:30 pm on CBS Sports Network from Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

New Mexico: North Texas (9-3) vs. Utah State (10-2)

Dec. 15 at 2 pm on ESPN from Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl: #21 Fresno State (11-2) vs. Arizona State (7-5)

Dec. 15 at 3:30 pm on ABC from Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Raycom Media Camellia: Eastern Michigan (7-5) vs. Georgia Southern (9-3)

Dec. 15 at 5:30 pm on ESPN from Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL

R+L Carriers New Orleans: Middle Tennessee (8-5) vs. App State (10-2)

Dec. 15 at 9 pm on ESPN from Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Cheribundi Boca Raton: UAB (10-3) vs. Northern Illinois (8-5)

Dec. 18 at 7 pm on ESPN from FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL

DXL Frisco: Ohio (8-4) vs. San Diego State (7-5)

Dec. 19 at 8 pm on ESPN from Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla: Marshall (8-4) vs. South Florida (7-5)

Dec. 20 at 8 pm on ESPN from Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Makers Wanted Bahamas: Florida International (8-4) vs. Toledo (7-5)

Dec. 21 at 12:30 pm on ESPN from Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas

Famous Idaho Potato: BYU (6-6) vs. Western Michigan (7-5)

Dec. 21 at 4 pm on ESPN from Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Jared Birmingham: Wake Forest (6-6) vs. Memphis (8-5)

Dec. 22 at noon on ESPN from Legion Field, Birmingham, AL

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces: Houston (8-4) vs. Army (9-2)

Dec. 22 at 3:30 pm on ESPN from Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

Dollar General: Buffalo (10-3) vs. Troy (9-3)

Dec. 22 at 7 pm on ESPN from Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL

Hawaii: Louisiana Tech (7-5) vs. Hawaii (8-5)

Dec. 22 at 10:30 pm on ESPN from Aloha Stadium, Honolulu, HI

SERVPRO First Responder: Boston College (7-5) vs. #25 Boise State (10-3)

Dec. 26 at 1:30 pm on ESPN from Cotton Bowl, Dallas, TX

Quick Lane: Minnesota (6-6) vs. Georgia Tech (7-5)

Dec. 26 at 5:15 pm on ESPN from Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Cheez-It: TCU (6-6) vs. California (7-5)

Dec. 26 at 9 pm on ESPN from Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Walk-On’s Independence: Temple (8-4) vs. Duke (7-5)

Dec. 27 at 1:30 pm on ESPN from Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA

New Era Pinstripe: Miami (7-5) vs. Wisconsin (7-5)

Dec. 27 at 5:15 pm on ESPN from Yankee Stadium, New York, NY

Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas: Baylor (6-6) vs. Vanderbilt (6-6)

Dec. 27 at 9 pm on ESPN from NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Franklin American Mortgage Music City: Auburn (7-5) vs. Purdue (6-6)

Dec. 28 at 1:30 pm on ESPN from Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Camping World: #16 West Virginia (8-3) vs. #20 Syracuse (9-3)

Dec. 28 at 5:15 pm on ESPN from Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Valero Alamo: #24 Iowa State (8-4) vs. #13 Washington State (10-2)

Dec. 28 at 9 pm on ESPN from Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

Chick-fil-A Peach: #10 Florida (9-3) vs. #7 Michigan (10-2)

Dec. 29 at noon on ESPN from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Belk: South Carolina (7-5) vs. Virginia (ACC) (7-5)

Dec. 29 at noon on ESPN from Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

NOVA Home Loans Arizona: Arkansas State (8-4) vs. Nevada (7-5)

Dec. 29 at 1:15 pm on CBS Sports Network from Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman: Virginia Tech (6-6) vs. Cincinnati (10-2)

Dec. 31 at noon on ESPN from Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, MD

Hyundai Sun: Stanford (8-4) vs. Pittsburgh (7-6)

Dec. 31 at 2 pm on CBS from Sun Bowl, El Paso, TX

Redbox: Michigan State (7-5) vs. Oregon (8-4)

Dec. 31 at 3 pm on FOX from Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

AutoZone Liberty: #23 Missouri (8-4) vs. Oklahoma State (6-6)

Dec. 31 at 3:45 pm on ABC from Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, TN

S.D. County Credit Union Holiday: #22 Northwestern (8-5) vs. #17 Utah (9-4)

Dec. 31 at 7 pm on FS1 from SDCCU Stadium, San Diego, CA

TaxSlayer Gator: NC State (9-3) vs. #19 Texas A&M (8-4)

Dec. 31 at 7:30 pm on ESPN from TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

Outback: #18 Mississippi State (8-4) vs. Iowa (8-4)

Jan. 1 at noon on ESPN2 from Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

VRBO Citrus: #14 Kentucky (9-3) vs. #12 Penn State (9-3)

Jan. 1 at 1 pm on ABC from Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

PlayStation Fiesta: #11 LSU (9-3) vs. #8 UCF (12-0)

Jan. 1 at 1 pm on ESPN from State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Rose Bowl presented by Northwestern Mutual: #9 Washington (10-3) vs. #6 Ohio State (12-1)

Jan. 1 at 5 pm on ESPN from Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

Allstate Sugar: #15 Texas (9-4) vs. #5 Georgia (11-2)

Jan. 1 at 8:45 pm on ESPN from Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF

Semifinal: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic: #2 Clemson (13-0) vs. #3 Notre Dame (12-0)

Dec. 29 at 4 pm on ESPN from AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Semifinal: Capital One Orange: #1 Alabama (13-0) vs. #4 Oklahoma (12-1)

Dec. 29 at 8 pm on ESPN from Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

National Championship Presented by AT&T: Semifinal winners

Jan. 7 at 8 pm on ESPN from Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA