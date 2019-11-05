Lipton REALI-TEAS

Meet Holiday stress head-on this season with tea?

Lipton is introducing REALI-TEAS, a limited-edition version of its Wellness line to help during those holiday moments that aren’t so merry or bright.

*Designed with the holiday season’s most common stressors in mind, Lipton’s eight REALI-TEAS include:

Ho Ho Holiday Travel – Holiday travel can be a nightmare. Get the uplift you need to embrace whatever comes your way (originally Green Tea).

Silent Night, Sleepless Night – Embrace your sweetest dreams (despite your endless to-do list) with this herbal supplement, containing chamomile, mint and orange peel (originally Bedtime Bliss).

Dealing with Relatives – Enjoy a soothing escape from Aunt Linda’s comments and Cousin Michael’s politics with this Caffeine-Free Herbal Supplement containing cinnamon, chamomile and lavender (originally Stress Therapy).

‘Tis the Sneeze’n – Support your body’s natural defenses against sniffles and avoid a nose like Rudolph with ‘Tis the Sneeze’n Herbal Supplement with Green Tea, which contains turmeric, echinacea and ginger (originally Daily Support).

The limited-edition line of wellness TEAS is available starting November 12, while supplies last at Lipton.com/REALITEAS. https://www.lipton.com/us/en/realiteas.html