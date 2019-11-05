Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Lipton REALI-TEAS

Lipton REALI-TEAS

Verne HillNov 05, 2019Comments Off on Lipton REALI-TEAS

Like

 Meet Holiday stress head-on this season with tea?

Lipton is introducing REALI-TEAS, a limited-edition version of its Wellness line to help during those holiday moments that aren’t so merry or bright.

*Designed with the holiday season’s most common stressors in mind, Lipton’s eight REALI-TEAS include:

Ho Ho Holiday Travel – Holiday travel can be a nightmare. Get the uplift you need to embrace whatever comes your way (originally Green Tea).

 

Silent Night, Sleepless Night – Embrace your sweetest dreams (despite your endless to-do list) with this herbal supplement, containing chamomile, mint and orange peel (originally Bedtime Bliss).

 

Dealing with Relatives – Enjoy a soothing escape from Aunt Linda’s comments and Cousin Michael’s politics with this Caffeine-Free Herbal Supplement containing cinnamon, chamomile and lavender (originally Stress Therapy).

 

‘Tis the Sneeze’n – Support your body’s natural defenses against sniffles and avoid a nose like Rudolph with ‘Tis the Sneeze’n Herbal Supplement with Green Tea, which contains turmeric, echinacea and ginger (originally Daily Support).

The limited-edition line of wellness TEAS is available starting November 12, while supplies last at Lipton.com/REALITEAShttps://www.lipton.com/us/en/realiteas.html

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous Post“The Donut Guy” is back in business in Minnesota?
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

ABS: FREE Bibles and the Kanye connection…

Verne HillNov 05, 2019

Municipal Election Day (Nov 5)

Verne HillNov 05, 2019

“The Donut Guy” is back in business in Minnesota?

Verne HillNov 05, 2019

Community Events

Sep
8
Sun
2:30 pm GriefShare @ Clemmons Presbyterian Church (Clemmons)
GriefShare @ Clemmons Presbyterian Church (Clemmons)
Sep 8 @ 2:30 pm – Dec 8 @ 5:00 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week video seminar and support group for anyone experiencing the loss of a loved one. To register: 336.794.5399
Nov
1
Fri
all-day Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Nov 1 – Dec 20 all-day
Honor someone this Christmas season by purchasing “Holiday Honor” cards from Crisis Control Ministry of Forsyth County! http://www.ccmcard.org 336.201.5290 Proceeds: Crisis Control Ministry Orders taken until Dec 20, 2019 Crisis Control Ministry’s mission is to[...]
Nov
5
Tue
all-day Operation Christmas Child 2019
Operation Christmas Child 2019
Nov 5 all-day
WBFJ encourages you to fill an empty shoe box with school supplies, fun toys, hygiene items, and even a personal note or photograph of you and your family to help brighten an underprivileged child’s Christmas[...]
10:00 am Seed 2 Seed Farmer’s Market @ North Gate Plaza (Winston-Salem)
Seed 2 Seed Farmer’s Market @ North Gate Plaza (Winston-Salem)
Nov 5 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Seed 2 Seed Farmer’s Market is open every Tuesday 10-2 http://www.seed2seed.org/ 484.463.7697
Nov
6
Wed
all-day Operation Christmas Child 2019
Operation Christmas Child 2019
Nov 6 all-day
WBFJ encourages you to fill an empty shoe box with school supplies, fun toys, hygiene items, and even a personal note or photograph of you and your family to help brighten an underprivileged child’s Christmas[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes