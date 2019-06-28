Lifehacker: “Did leave the stove ON?” Snap a photo?

Have you been there: You’re finally on vacation, or at least on the road when you or your spouse mumbles…“Did I leave the stove on?”
The more you think about it, the more you start to panic, convincing yourself that your house is filling with smoke as you speak, right?!?
Here’s a quick and easy solution (guaranteed) to put your mind at ease. Lifehacker suggests that a ‘picture’ is worth a thousand worries!
*Simply use your mobile phone to take a photo of your stove dials (or whatever you’re worried about leaving on) before you go, to prove to yourself that everything is off.
You can use this trick in other areas of your house including double checking that the garage door is closed, the thermostat is off, or front door isn’t ajar.
https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/news/a45220/travel-hack-stove-dials/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
