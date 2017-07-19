Lidl (LEE-dul) is holding a Job Fair next Wednesday (July 26) from 1 to 3 p.m. for its planned store at Fairlawn Drive and Silas Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem.
Location: Goodwill Career Connections Center, on University Parkway.
Starting pay for employees is $12 an hour, while supervisors make $16.50 an hour. The company said applicants must be able to work weekends and evenings. It also offers paid training for higher-level jobs. Applicants are asked to bring a resume, dress professionally and be prepared for an interview. For more information, call Sara Butner with Goodwill at 336-724-3625 or email to sbutner@goodwillnwnc.org.
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Lidl holding a Job Fair (July 26) - July 19, 2017
- Wednesday News, July 19, 2017 - July 19, 2017
- Chick-fil-A testing ‘family style’ meals in the Triad - July 18, 2017