Lidl holding a Job Fair (July 26)

Lidl (LEE-dul) is holding a Job Fair next Wednesday (July 26) from 1 to 3 p.m. for its planned store at Fairlawn Drive and Silas Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem.

Location: Goodwill Career Connections Center, on University Parkway.

Starting pay for employees is $12 an hour, while supervisors make $16.50 an hour. The company said applicants must be able to work weekends and evenings. It also offers paid training for higher-level jobs. Applicants are asked to bring a resume, dress professionally and be prepared for an interview. For more information, call Sara Butner with Goodwill at 336-724-3625 or email to sbutner@goodwillnwnc.org.

https://goo.gl/R4nDos