Lexington home has 175 Christmas trees? Free tours available…

Jeannie Harrison from Lexington is ready for the holidays! Jeannie also known as the ‘Christmas Tree Lady’ has 175 Christmas trees in her Lexington home. And you can take a tour.

Jeannie opens her ‘Christmas filled’ house, on Jerusalem Road in Lexington, up to the community through mid-January for tours, just call ahead to book a time.

The 45-minute tour of her Christmas display is free, all the Harrisons’ ask visitors is to bring canned food donations for the local food pantry.

After the tour, visitors are invited to have some apple cider, hot chocolate, fruit cake and other holiday treats in Harrison’s fully-decorated and heated garage.

BTW: Her elaborate Christmas display extends to every room of the 3,000-square-foot house — the bathrooms, the kitchen, the laundry room, the bedroom, even the garage. The 175 trees — which range in size from 6 inches to 7 feet — are largely outfitted in all things Christmas with a few thematic trees, like a Mardi Gras tree, a sock monkey tree, a Raggedy Ann tree and a tree with hot peppers.

NOTE: It takes the Harrisons “an hour to turn the lights on and an hour to turn them all off every day.”

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/christmas-tree-lady-has-christmas-trees-in-her-lexington-house/article_93380b54-8c27-5adc-ba51-297a41ea18c6.html