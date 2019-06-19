The Least Amount of Exercise to Get the Best Results?

CBN News: According to several experts the Winning Formula includes…
*10-thousand steps a day…
*20 jumps each morning and night: Just jump…
*30 minutes of resistance training three times a week (or weight-bearing exercise)
*20 minutes of cardio three times a week: Cardio = exercise that raises our heart rate). It’s the type of exercise that “makes you sweat in a cool room.
https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/health/2018/march/heres-the-least-amount-of-exercise-you-need-to-get-the-best-results
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
