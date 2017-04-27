Search
Learning to swim: A life-or-death skill

Verne Hill Apr 27, 2017

The Greensboro Sports Council announcing the creation of the “Matt Brown Learn-to-Swim Endowment”. The new endowment will fund the Learn-to-Swim program at the Greensboro Aquatic Program that teaches second graders in Guildford County how to swim.

Note: Matt Brown is the managing director of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex and the swimming program has been one of his long-time passions.

FYI:  Over 50% of all children (61% to be exact) don’t know how to swim.

Previous PostNational Day of Prayer 2017 - May 4th
