Learning to swim: A life-or-death skill

The Greensboro Sports Council announcing the creation of the “Matt Brown Learn-to-Swim Endowment”. The new endowment will fund the Learn-to-Swim program at the Greensboro Aquatic Program that teaches second graders in Guildford County how to swim.

Note: Matt Brown is the managing director of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex and the swimming program has been one of his long-time passions.

FYI: Over 50% of all children (61% to be exact) don’t know how to swim.

https://goo.gl/M1hhlN